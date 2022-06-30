GREEN CARNATION :: Neues Akustikvideo zu “Time in a Bottle”

Zur Feier der bereits angekündigten Akustik-Tourdaten veröffentlicht die norwegische Progressive-Band GREEN CARNATION nun die Akustik-Performance des Jim Croce-Songs “Time in a Bottle”. Das Video wurde im Juni 2022 aufgenommen und kann nun über den Season of Mist YouTube-Kanal angesehen werden. www.greencarnationmusic.com

Vocalist Kjetil Nordhus comments: “We are a band who like to surprise our fans, and sometimes even ourselves. We will include one unique cover song on each date of the tour. This is a nice way to present different shows every day and hopefully our fans will enjoy that. A while ago, we asked our Facebook followers what song they would like to hear in a Green Carnation version, and this one came up. It is a beautiful song, and we do think we have managed to put our own stamp on it! What other cover songs that might be included during The Acoustic Verses Tour 2022, we don’t want to reveal yet! It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if we told people which songs we have chosen. But one of them will a song in a language that I have never sung before….”

‘The Acoustic Verses (remastered)’ is out now via Season of Mist.