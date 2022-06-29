GAEREA :: 1. Track vom kommenden Album der Black Metaller

Die kathartische Black Metal Band GAEREA veröffentlicht ihre brandneue Single “Salve”, die aus dem kommenden Album “Mirage” stammt. Der Track, der in Form eines offiziellen Musikvideos daherkommt, kann bei YouTube angesehen werden. Das Album wird weltweit am 23. September 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht und kann bereits vorbestellt werden: https://orcd.co/gaerea-mirage

GAEREA comment: “Today we finally unleash ‘SALVE’ upon you all, the first glimpse of music which will take part of our new album “MIRAGE”. ‘SALVE’ is an excruciating voyage into the Vortex’s Abyss. A burning Carriage which will lead us all to the Golden Walls of Mental Catharsis and endless suffocating whispers trapped within our bleeding corpses. The Journey between Reality and Perception is about to begin. Join us.”