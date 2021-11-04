GAAHLS WYRD :: Neue EP im Fullstream

Die norwegische Extrem Metal Formation GAAHLS WYRD veröffentlicht ihre komplette neue EP “The Humming Mountain” vorab im Fullstream auf dem Season of Mist Youtube Channel. Die EP wird am 5. November, veröffentlicht.

“I like the concept of a mini-album instead of an EP,” says Gaahl (aka Kristian Espedal). “I like the format of a mini-album. Back in the day, bands like Hellhammer and Celtic Frost used this format. The audience gets more from this format. To me, it’s more serious than if it’s just a few tracks. Plus, the concept of The Humming Mountain isn’t big enough for a full-length album. The concept was something I had to get out of my head.”