GAAHLS WYRD :: Erster Track von neuer EP

Die norwegische Extrem-Metal-Formation GAAHLS WYRD kündigt ihre neue EP “The Humming Mountain” an. Die 5-Track-EP wird am 5. November über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. Die Band hat außerdem den ersten Track “The Humming Mountain” veröffentlicht, der auf dem offiziellen Season of Mist Youtube Channel angehört werden kann. https://www.facebook.com/gaahlswyrd

“I like the concept of a mini-album instead of an EP,” says Gaahl (aka Kristian Espedal). “I like the format of a mini-album. Back in the day, bands like Hellhammer and Celtic Frost used this format. The audience gets more from this format. To me, it’s more serious than if it’s just a few tracks. Plus, the concept of The Humming Mountain isn’t big enough for a full-length album. The concept was something I had to get out of my head.”