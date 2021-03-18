FUATH :: Neues Album “II” im Fullstream

FUATH, der atmosphärische Black-Metal-Ableger von SAORs Andy Marshall, streamt jetzt sein zweites Album ‘II’ im Vorfeld des Veröffentlichungstermins. Das neue Album wird morgen, am 19. März 2021, über Season of Mist veröffentlicht.

Info: Translated as “hatred” in Gaelic, FUATH is the atmospheric black metal offshoot of SAOR’s Andy Marshall. Taking inspiration from arguably black metal’s most fertile and explosive period — the early to mid-1990s — the music channels the unrelenting tenor and iciness of forebears BURZUM, DARKTHRONE and MAYHEM.