FOTOCRIME :: Neues Video zu “So So Low”

Am 27. August erscheint das neue Album “Heart of Crime” der Post Punker FOTOCRIME bei Profound Lore (Review hier lesen). Zu dem neuen Track “So So Low” gibt es nun vorab ein neues Video. https://fotocrime.bandcamp.com/album/heart-of-crime

“I’m very happy to share the ‘So So Low’ video today, my music has been the driving force in my life since I was a teenager. This video is a labor of love made by my talented friends Nick and Joe. While the music to the song makes me very happy, the theme and lyrics bring tears to my eyes every time. ‘Tied to an anchor of grief that threatens to drown us’.” Ryan Patterson states.