FALKENBACH :: 9 Alben kommen in aufwändigen Sets neu raus

Prophecy Productions veröffentlicht am 27. November mit “The Nine Worlds Of Falkenbach (Manifestations 1995-2013)” alle wichtigen Veröffentlichungen von FALKENBACH als aufwände CD und Vinyl Box Sets. www.facebook.com/falkenbach

“These collectors’ editions naturally include all of FALKENBACH’s six studio albums from the cult debut ” …En their medh riki fara…” (1996) until their latest full-length “Asa” (2013) with the addition of previously published bonus tracks such as ‘The Heralder’, ‘Gjallar’, ‘Asaland’, and all four extra songs of “Asa”. A special highlight of this collection are the three much sought-after tracks from the early 1995/96 demo tapes “Læknishendr”, “Promo-Tape ’95”, and “…Skínn Af Sverði Sól Valtíva…”. These true rarities have been carefully restored and remastered from the original master cassettes by renowned German musician and producer Patrick W. Engel and officially released on CD and vinyl for the first time.”

Pre-sale link:

https://prophecy.lnk.to/the-nine-worlds-of-falkenbach

Inhalt (Albums (including bonus tracks)):

“…En Their Medh Riki Fara…”

“…Magni Blandinn Ok Megintiri…”

“Ok Nefna Tysvar Ty”

“Heralding – The Fireblade”

“Tiurida”

“Asa”

Demos

Læknishendr / Promo-Tape ’95 / …Skínn Af Sverði Sól Valtíva…