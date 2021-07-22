EX DEO :: Neue Single mit UNLEASH THE ARCHERS-Frontfrau

Die für den Juno Award nominierte Symphonic Death Metal Band EX DEO hat kürzlich die Veröffentlichung ihres kommenden Albums “The Thirteen Years Of Nero” angekündigt, das am 27. August 2021 über Napalm Records erscheint. Nach der Veröffentlichung der ersten Single “Imperator” haben EX DEO nun ihre zweite Single “Boudicca (Queen Of The Iceni)” veröffentlicht, die von der kraftvollen Stimme der UNLEASH THE ARCHERS-Frontfrau Brittney Slayes begleitet wird. Auf “The Thirteen Years Of Nero” entführt das Kollektiv den Hörer in das antike Rom mit 10 filmischen Werken, die die konzeptionelle Geschichte der Herrschaft von Kaiser Nero erzählen. Untermalt von Klängen antiker Instrumente wie Lyra und Harfe und den erschütternden Geschichten von Neros Umfeld, engen Verbündeten und Feinden, werden die Hörer mit intensiven psychologischen Tönen von politischem Aufruhr und Paranoia in Verbindung gebracht. https://www.facebook.com/exdeo

Frontman Maurizio Iacono says about “Boudicca (Queen Of The Iceni)”:

“Queen Boudicca has been a symbol of freedom and rebellion in England since her ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield defending her people and their beliefs. Rome, in full expansion and under the rule of emperor Nero, was on a mission to annex Britain as a Roman province after the death of King Prasutagus (Boudicca’s husband). The Roman treaty died, and so did peace.

The song embodies the tense exchange and mind frame of Boudicca against the Roman Empire’s invasion and occupation. We are thrilled that Brittney Slayes of Unleash The Archers accepted the invitation to guest and deliver a powerful performance on this song. There’s no one that better embodies the fighting spirit of Boudicca in metal than Brittney – the choice was clear. Prepare to be transported to ancient times of war and let the metal flow!”