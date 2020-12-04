EPHEMERALD :: 2. Single aus ihrem kommenden Debüt-Album

Die finnische Symphonic Death Metal Band EPHEMERALD veröffentlicht ihr Debüt in voller Länge Anfang 2021 bei Inverse Records. Nun haben sie die 2. Single, “No Fall Is Too Deep”, aus dem kommenden Album in Form eines Lyric-Videos veröffentlicht.

facebook.com/ephemeraldfin/

EPHEMERALD was formed in 2016 by Joni Snoro (ex-Frosttide), Lauri Myllylä (ex-Frosttide), Vesa Salovaara (Vorna) and Juho Suomi (Apocryfal & Prayed and Betrayed) in order to create epic yet furious and straightforward metal music coming straight from the hearts of its creators.

Preorder the album: http://bit.ly/Ephemerald_Pre-order