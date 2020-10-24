END OF MANKIND :: Neue Single vom kommenden 2. Album

Die französischen Black Metaller END OF MANKIND haben die zweite Single, “Golgotha”, aus ihrem kommenden Album auf dem YouTube Kanal von Black Metal Promotion veröffentlicht. “Antérieur à la Lumière” erscheint am 20. November bei Mallevs Records, ein Jahr nach ihrem Debüt “Faciem Diaboli”. endofmankind.bandcamp.com / facebook.com/EndOfMankind

“Golgotha, or Calvary, is best known for being the place where Jesus of Nazareth was executed. In this story, we invite you to follow the Martyr in his last moments, along his long way to the cross. Since then, this tragic fable has never ceased to enslave people’s minds and marks a crucial point in humanity’s fall.”

“Antérieur à la Lumière”, sets to music the hints of this dying humanity, through 9 tracks mixing the extreme brutality of compositions and themes addressed, with a contemplative sensitivity of the corners of human existence.”