END OF GREEN :: Erstes Lyric Video

Als Vorbote zum neuen END OF GREEN Album WVoid Estate”, welches am 4. August bei Napalm Records erscheinen wird, gibt es ein erstes Lyric Video zum Track “Send In The Clowns”.

Michelle Darkness sagt dazu:

“Bad experiences or wrong decisions, they surround around you like heavy weights on your shoulder. Or for example people who pisses you off. Everyone knows about that kind of things. so the stage is yours. A stage for all of these clowns. And the day will come to send in the clowns. Cheers everyone. Well, maybe I’m the biggest clown of all. ;)”

END OF GREEN on Tour:

20.10.17 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater

21.10.17 DE – Leipzig / Werk 2

03.11.17 DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal

04.11.17 DE – München / Backstage

09.11.17 DE – Nürnberg / Hirsch

10.11.17 DE – Bochum / Matrix

11.11.17 DE – Hamburg / Knust

18.11.17 DE – LKA Longhorn