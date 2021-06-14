ELDINGAR :: Vorbote zum kommenden Debüt-Album

Die Griechischen Folk beeinflussten Black Metaller ELDINGAR haben als Vorboten auf ihr am 2. Juli erscheinendes Debütalbum den Track “Hjarta” veröffentlicht. Das Album “Maenads” erscheint via Pest Records Digital oder als Jewelcase CD. https://www.facebook.com/Eldingar-band-110698043876252

Info: ELDINGAR‘s compositions are complete with Folk, Thrash and Death Metal influences, making it a proud and honorable purveyor of that organic, personal and original Greek Black Metal first spawned by bands such as Varathron, Rotting Christ or Necromantia.