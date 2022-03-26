DRIFT INTO BLACK :: “It Fell From The Sky” Lyric-Video

Am 20. Mai 2022 erscheint bei Black Lion Records “Earthtorn”, das neue Studioalbum der Melodic Doom Metaller von DRIFT INTO BLACK aus Sayreville, New Jersey. Zur Unterstützung des neuen Albums hat die Band nun ein Lyric-Video für den Track “It Fell From The Sky” veröffentlicht.

Drift Into Black comments:

“This song is the introduction to our character. On a mission to deceive the human race by depleting Earth of all it’s natural resources. It is a rather energetic track and we felt it was perfect for track 2. It basically explodes as soon as the album intro builds up to it.”