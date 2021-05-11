DRACONIAN :: Neues Video

Die Gothic Doom Metal-Formation DRACONIAN hat ein neues Video zu ihrem Song “The Sethian” veröffentlicht, der von ihrem aktuellen Album “Under A Godless Veil” (2020) stammt. https://www.facebook.com/draconianofficial

Vocalist and lyricist Anders Jacobsson comments:

“The writing of ‘The Sethian’ started with Johan being inspired by a Nordic folksong. As the song transpired it mutated into a range of different variables and a quite different for being a DRACONIAN song. From bombastic and brutal, from doomy sadness to gothic soundscapes. The instrumentation and the vocal arrangements are poignant and commanding, something that marks ‘The Sethian’ as one – if not the most well-received song of our new album.”