DJEVEL :: Neues Album im Oktober

Das sechste Album der norwegischen Black Metaller DJEVEL, “Ormer Til Armer, Maane Til Hode”, wird am 18. Oktober bei Aftermath Music erscheinen. Die Band, bestehend aus den Songwritern Ciekals, Mannevond (Koldbrann) und Faust (Ex-Kaiser, Blood Tsunami): “The album title reflects the inner darkness, the part of man which unavoidably remains evil, and in a greater perspective meaning a darkness as in a total eclipse. “Ormer Til Armer, Maane Til Hode” is a description of this, and something which can be transfered to a physical being, but maybe more so a mental condition. The album is a reaction on the previous albums, and especially the last “Vettehymner” EP, being stripped of all acoustic guitars while chasing a more aggressive side to the band then its preceeding albums.”

“Illoeygd Foedt Som Satans Barn, Paa Ferd Uten Spor Af Menneskeverd” ist der erste Track vom neuen Werk.