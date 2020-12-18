DEATHWHITE :: Neues Video zu “Grave Image”

Die Dark Metaller DEATHWHITE veröffentlichen im Januar ihr neues Album “Grave Image” bei Season Of Mist. Den Titeltrack haben sie nun als Video veröffentlicht. facebook.com/deathwhiteofficial/

DEATHWHITE: “The themes reflected in both the video and song are indicative of the world we currently occupy — the pandemic of 2020 simply amplified those matters. The havoc wrought upon this planet via the denial of science and facts will have an adverse effect for generations to come. As suggested in the accompanying lyrics for ‘Grave Image’ the song, these wanton acts are far from an illusion, but instead are now a part of everyday, real life.