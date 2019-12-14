DEATHWHITE :: Neuer Dark Metal Track, Album Ende Januar

Die Dark Metal Band DEATHWHWHITE hat den Track “Funeral Ground” in Form eines Musikvideos veröffentlicht. “Funeral Ground” ist dem kommenden Album “Grave Image” entnommen, das am 31. Januar 2020 über Season of Mist erscheinen wird. https://www.facebook.com/deathwhiteofficial/

Die Band kommentiert: “We were quite elated upon seeing Jérôme Comentale’s cover art design for ‘Grave Image.’ With that mind, we wanted to find some way to tie it into a video, which we did for “Funeral Ground”. It is not obvious at first, but, rest assured, it is there. We had the good fortune of shooting during a brisk autumn day in the natural outdoors, something that we feel only added to the song’s overall atmosphere, which treads some new – no pun intended – ground for us. Due credit to our resident jack-of-all-trades Shane Mayer, who lent his considerable time and energy to the video’s creation.”