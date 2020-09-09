DEAD END FINLAND :: Neue Single von kommender EP

Die Finnen DEAD END FINLAND haben eine neue Single von ihrer EP in Kooperation mit Inverse Records veröffentlicht, die im nächsten Jahr erscheinen soll. http://facebook.com/deadendfinland

Guitarist & Bass player Santtu Rosén comment:

“Inter Vivos album, released in the beginning of the year, was supposed to be our only release in 2020. However, after Korona’s mixed schedules, we decided to go to the studio and take the most of it. The song was completed during the summer and we decided to release a new single to bring joy to our listeners. We found something new and fresh again and have to say we are very happy with the result”.