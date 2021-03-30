DE ARMA :: Erste Single vom kommenden Album

Die schwedischen Goth Rocker DE ARMA haben mit “Illusions of Love” die erste Single aus ihrem kommenden Album “Strayed in Shadows” veröffentlicht, das am 25. Juni 2021 erscheinen soll. www.dearma.net / www.facebook.com/dearmaswe

DE ARMA comment: “We never had any serious intentions to write a ballad, but I guess that many might want to place this song into that box”, remarks Andreas Pettersson. “It is simply a song about being delusional about love and the feeling of being in love with something that is actually not there. The longing for something that you wish for, but that will never appear. It is just love. For good or for worse.”