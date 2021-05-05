DE ARMA :: 2. Single vom kommenden Album

Die nordischen Goth-Rocker DE ARMA haben die zweite Single “Pain of the Past” aus ihrem kommenden Album “Strayed in Shadows” veröffentlicht, das am 25. Juni 2021 erscheinen soll. www.facebook.com/dearmaswe

DE ARMA comment: “This is a song about the struggle of letting go of the past”, explains Andreas Pettersson. “How one still maintains a fragmented connection with moments that left lifelong implications on one’s life. It is also about profound yet self-destructive relationships. And it is about the wallowing in self-pity without ever letting oneself move forward entirely. When your mind wishes those days will never come true, while the heart still craves a return to times gone by.”