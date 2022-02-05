DAWNRIDER :: Neues Video vom kommenden Album

Die 2004 gegründeten Portugiesischen Doom Metaller DAWNRIDER veröffentlichen am 18. Februar ihr viertes Album mit dem passenden Titel “The Fourth Dawn”. Das Album erscheint bei Alma Mater Records, dem von MOONSPELLs Fernando Ribeiro betriebenen Label, als CD und Digital. Eine limitierte, lilafarbene Vinyl-Edition ist für den 20. Mai geplant. Zudem wurde vorab noch die neue Single “The Final Call” mit Lyric-Video online gestellt.

“The Final Call is a reminder how close we are constantly walking toward the abyss. Also, it recalls us about our frailties and how misguided we can be with certain questions. Nevertheless, our lives are made of choices and either we choose to stand or to submit. It’s your choice.“ Guitarist Hugo reveals.