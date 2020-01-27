DAWN OF SOLACE :: Neues Video zu “Hiding”

DAWN OF SOLACE (featuring Wolfheart mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen) haben am 24. Januar bei Noble Demon ihr neues Album “Waves” veröffentlicht (Review hier). Zu dem Track “Hiding” gibt es nun ein neues Video.

Tuomas Saukkonen: “Sometimes the air turns too thick to breathe and you feel like suffocating. Nothing feels right, nothing feels like home and you just wish that something or someone would hide and bury you.”

It’s been 13 long years until Wolfheart / Before the Dawn mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen returns with his hotly anticipated, sophomore solo-album under the flag of DAWN OF SOLACE. ‘Waves’ will be taking the listener on a dark trip of melodic doom soundscapes, being an unchained and exciting affair feeding off of melancholy and progressive rock majesty.