DAWN OF SOLACE :: Neue Unplugged-EP im Mai

Im Januar 2022 veröffentlichte DAWN OF SOLACE, das Soloprojekt von Wolfheart/Before The Dawn-Mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen, sein brandneues Album “Flames Of Perdition” via Noble Demon. Nur wenige Monate später, am 20. Mai, wird die brandneue 4-Track-EP “Notes of Perdition” veröffentlicht, die nicht ohne Grund dem Namen des Albums ähnelt. “Notes Of Perdition” enthält 4 intime und emotionale Unplugged-Versionen von Songs des aktuellen Albums. Zusammen mit Mikko Heikkilä von Kaunis Kuolematon als Sänger laden die beiden einmal mehr zu einer düsteren und emotionalen Reise durch die Sphären der finnischen Melancholie ein. https://dawnofsolace.bandcamp.com/

Tuomas Saukkonen on “Notes Of Perdition”:

“I love making unplugged and minimalistic versions of DoS songs and strip the songs to the core where so little is needed to produce so much sadness and emotion.”