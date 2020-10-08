DARZAMAT :: Neues Album nach 11 Jahren

Die polnischen Black/Gothic Metaller DARZAMAT wollen nach 11 Jahren ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Der Titeltrack “A Philosopher at the End of the Universe” ist nun online soll, das Gesamtwerk soll am 18. November in folgenden Varianten erscheinen:

– digital version,

– CD digibook with 20 page booklet,

– limited, collector’s vinyl edition in three colors with an 8-page booklet,

– limited edition in a special box with a few gadgets related to the band.

The album produced in the excellent Krakow studio Gorycki & Sznyterman by Jarek ‘Jaro’ Baran – one of the most successful Polish music producers. Pre-production made in London with the participation of Maurycy “Mauser” Stefanowicz, known from such bands as Vader, Dies Irae and Unsun.

The concept of the album captured in an extraordinary philosophical and lyrical idea. The album also includes a fragment of a story straight from a classic Gothic novel, written by the singer and band leader, Rafal ‘Flauros’ Góral, together with his poet friend, prose writer and linguist – Jesion Kowal.

A professional photo session of the band was made by Jeremy Astaszow from Astashow Studio and with the participation of the Nam-Tara fire theater.