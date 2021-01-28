DARKTHRONE :: “Shadows Of Iconoclasm” Boxset

Am 02.04. erscheint das limitierte DARKTHRONE Boxset “Shadows Of Iconoclasm” bei Peaceville, das auf 6 LPs, 4 Tapes, einer 7″, DVD und Buch mit exklusivem Material die frühen Jahre der Band abdeckt. facebook.com/Darkthrone-101075189934422/

This deluxe set marks the formative years of one of Norway’s finest & most celebrated metal exports, as well as highlighting the 30th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut opus Soulside Journey, this extensive vinyl and cassette boxset contains the full early works of the band, much of which sees a release for the first time, including restored material courtesy of Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony. From humble beginnings to revered gods of metal, Shadows of Iconoclasm unfolds the band’s early journey towards greatness.

‘Shadows of Iconoclasm’ contains:

– 6 LPs plus 7” featuring:

-A newly remastered 30th anniversary edition of 1991’s Soulside Journey

-The original Goatlord instrumental rehearsal/album – specially transferred & restored from Fenriz’ original tape

-Live in Esbjerg, Denmark 1990 – first time on vinyl

-Live in Oslo November 1990 –a new digital transfer from the original master tapes from the Bootleg TV archive. Previously unreleased.

-Live in Riihimaki & Lahti, Finland. Darkthrone’s 1991 – first time on vinyl format

-Tracks from Oslo 1989 Bootleg TV appearance on 7” vinyl, including the Celtic Frost cover, ‘Visual Aggression’

· The 4 cult Darkthrone demos presented on cassette tape with their original art & layout

· DVD featuring a new digital transfer of Darkthrone’s November 1990 Oslo appearance from original master tapes, as well as their Finnish tour date appearances,

· plus bonus footage from Oslo 1989 & a previously unseen track from their September 1990 Oslo gig

· 60 page book with a large collection of band photos, plus text covering the early years of the band as featured in the ‘Black Death & Beyond’ book, including additional text for this release, plus bonus chapters compiled from rare Darkthrone titles

· Band promotional photo print replica

· Soulside Journey art print

· Posters of the original Darkthrone logo image drawing & gig poster promoting their Oslo live appearance from September 1990