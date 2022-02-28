DARKTHRONE :: Limitierten Auflage zum 30. von “A Blaze In The Northern Sky”

DARKTHRONE & Peaceville feiern den 30. Jahrestag des Kultalbums “A Blaze In The Northern Sky” mit einer streng limitierten Auflage – nur 666 Exemplare – einer speziellen Jubiläums-Clear-Vinyl-LP, die mit freundlicher Genehmigung von Bartek Rogalewicz von Lodge.Black Temple handgefertigt wird. Alle 666 nummerierten Exemplare werden von Fenriz und Nocturno Culto handsigniert. Diese Ausgabe enthält außerdem eine Auffrischung des Original-Audio-Masters von 1992.

Info:

ONLY 666 limited numbered copies of ‘A Blaze in the Northern Sky’ on exclusive clear vinyl only available through the Peaceville Stores – PRE-ORDER HERE (https://darkthrone.lnk.to/Blaze30 )

• All copies are signed by Fenriz and Nocturno Culto on paper made in year 1666!

• True artisan release redesigned and hand crafted by Bartek Rogalewicz at Lodge.Black Temple.

• Thick 2mm hardcover in handmade black raw paper and paper sourced from an ancient book from year 1666.

• Hand printed using vintage manual woodcut press.

• Printed with custom made silver ink with addition of powdered goat horns.

• Hand numbered.

• 4 pages insert with lyrics and alternate layout.

“A Blaze In The Northern Sky” Tracklist:

A.1 Kathaarian Life Code [10:39]

A.2 In The Shadow Of The Horns [07:02]

A.3 Paragon Belial [05:20]

B.1 Where Cold Winds Blow [07:26]

B.2 A Blaze In The Northern Sky [04:58]

B.3 The Pagan Winter [06:34]