DARK THE SUNS :: Finnische Gothic Metaller mit neuem Song nach 10 Jahren

“Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä” heißt die neue Single, die die finnischen Dark/Gothic Metaller DARK THE SUNS 10 Jahre nach ihrem letzten Release nun am 21.5. veröffentlicht haben. Der Track stammt vom kommenden vierten Studioalbum, das später dieses Jahr via Inverse Records erscheinen soll.

https://www.facebook.com/Dark-the-Suns-16410024649

https://darkthesuns.bandcamp.com

Mikko Ojala kommentiert: “After years of silence, Inka and I decided in early 2020 to continue making music together. Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä includes melancholic synth melodies combined with some aggressive elements. The song speaks of storming sorrow and grief. We have also written some new songs for our upcoming fourth album which will be released later this year.”