DARK THE SUNS :: 4. Single zum 4. Album

Die finnische Melodic/Gothic Metal band DARK THE SUNS haben die vierte Single, “The Secrets of Time”, vom ihrem kommenden Album veröffentlicht. Das vierte Album der Bandgeschichte, “Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä”, wird am 9. April 2021 via Inverse Records veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/Dark-the-Suns-16410024649 / https://darkthesuns.bandcamp.com

Mikko Ojala commets:

“With the lyric video of our song ‘The secrets of Time’ we wanted to exhibit the beautiful wintery nature of Finland, continuing with the theme set with our previous videos. This song is one of our personal favourites among the songs releasing on our new album in April.”