DARK :: Neue EP der schwedischen Goth Rocker Ende April

Das schwedische Goth Rock Quartett DARK (Anm.: nicht zu verwechseln mit deutschen Bands gleichen Namens) hat den 30. April 2021 als Veröffentlichungstermin für ihre neue 4-Track EP “Inside The Void” festgelegt. https://www.facebook.com/darkbrs1

Info: Swedish goth rock quartet Dark consists of vocalist/guitarist/lyricist Erik Molarin, guitarist Jonas Strömberg, bassist Jörgen Ström and drummer Mats Törnebohm. Dark was formed out of the remnants of The Mary Major, and further back Beseech. The band name is a good description of the music and the lyrics. Bleak rock with simple melodies and deep emotional vocals.