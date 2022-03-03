DARK FUNERAL :: Neue Single mit Video zu “Leviathan”

Die schwedischen Black Metaller DARK FUNERAL haben einen neuen Track aus ihrem kommenden siebten Studioalbum veröffentlicht. Der neue Song “Leviathan” ist die dritte Single aus “We Are The Apocalypse”, das am 18. März 2022 über Century Media Records erscheinen wird.

Lead vocalist Heljarmadr on “Leviathan”: “I immediately heard the ocean when I was listening to the intro for the track, so I wrote from that place and I began to see this place that I was hearing. So I’m trying to create this dire, ominous experience in the water, which is a unique theme and concept for us.”

The pre-order for “We Are The Apocalypse” is live now at https://darkfuneral.lnk.to/WeAreTheApocalypse