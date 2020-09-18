DAEMON GREY :: Neue Single und Video zu “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up”

Die Band kündigt das Debütalbum “Follow Your Nightmares” an, welches am 22. Januar 2021 über Out of Line Music erscheint. Das neue Musikvideo “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up” ist jetzt auf YouTube zu sehen. Als Band orientiert sich Daemon Grey am Mantra “Follow Your Nightmares”, dem zentralen Thema und Titel des kommenden Albums der Band. Das Album wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Grammy-nominierten Produzenten Gavin Brown (Three Days Grace, Billy Talent), Mike Riley (Marilyn Manson) und Kevin Thrasher (Escape the Fate) erschaffen. facebook.com/daemongreyofficial

Daemon Grey (Sänger & Frontmann) erklärt die Bedeutung hinter der Single, “the single is a backlash to those who judge the intelligence, character, or general merit about anyone due to their age, inspired by personal experience and real emotion as all my lyrics are! It’s a conviction to staying young forever. A lot of people consider growing up to be increasing intelligence and maturity, but in many cases, I think the opposite is true. People’s egos claim they have ‘grown-up’, whereas really they have lost their inner child, their fearlessness, and their creative spirit. Many people get soft with age, and instead, elect to judge younger people for still living and cherishing their wild side.”