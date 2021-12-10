CROWEN :: 2. Single feat. Shade Of Sorrow und Mira Cibulka

Die finnische Folk Melodic Death Metal Band CROWEN hat ihre lang erwartete Debüt-EP Prophecy über Inverse Records veröffentlicht. Um die Veröffentlichung zu feiern, hat die Band beschlossen, ein Musikvideo für den Song “Black” zu drehen. Darin spielen Shade of Sorrow und Mira Cibulka mit. Dazu gibt’s die EP im Fullstream zu hören. https://crowen.bandcamp.com

Esa Uusimaa comments:

“The making of the song Black took place just before the previous Exosus single. As far as I remember, I first made Exosus and then Black. This is the only full song I’ve composed on an acoustic guitar from start to finish. The original harmony chords didn’t sit well with the distorted guitar tones, so I used basic chords, and the song worked better. Mira Cibulka composed the piano parts for the song, which gave it a certain kind of longing feeling, and this way, we finished with playing the instruments. The song definitely needed clean vocals for the chorus, so the only good option was Mika Kankainen (Shade of Sorrow). I’ve recorded, mixed and mastered three singles in Mika’s project myself, so it was easy to ask him to join the songs. When I heard the demos (sung on a cell phone with head deep in the bathtub), I thought the song was then finished. This is the slowest song on the EP, and it balances those blast beats. I’m very pleased with the outcome!”