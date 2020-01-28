CREST OF DARKNESS :: Neues Video der Norweger

Die norwegischen Black Metal-Veteranen CREST OF DARKNESS haben ein neues Video für den Titeltrack ihres neunten Full-Length-Albums “The God Of Flesh” veröffentlicht. http://www.crestofdarkness.com/

CREST OF DARKNESS founder Ingar Amlien has this to say about the new video: “Stig Kenneth Limmesand has done a great job with the video for “The God Of Flesh”. He’s succeeded in capturing CREST OF DARKNESS and all our symbolism in the best possible way, presenting them in a such a way that is not only up to date, but also very much “Old School” in the “right way”.