COMANDO PRAETORIO :: Neue EP im Fullstream

die neue EP der Atmospheric Black Metaller COMANDO PRAETORIO. Das Album erscheint am Freitag, den 22. April, über ATMF.

“Sovvertire la Tirannia della Luce” refers to a process of physical and spiritual distancing from the monotheistic tyranny of the sun, which is meant both as the Logos of abstract, withering and repressing rationality, and as an expression of Abrahamic monotheism. Denying this hypertrophy of the solar side, the One takes refuge in the shadow of the night sky, patronized by the Indo-European Asuric and Uranian deities. This denial brings about a subversion of the values to massification: the ultimate consequence of desert religions, which were created in the desert and want to bring the world back to the desert itself.