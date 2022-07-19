CAVERNOUS GATE :: Lyric-Video vom kommenden Debüt veröffentlicht.

CAVERNOUS GATE haben das düstere Lyric-Video ‘The Artefact’ zum kommenden Debütalbum “Voices from a Fathomless Realm” veröffentlicht, das am 14. Oktober bei Luous Lounge erscheinen soll. Die deutsche Death-Doom-Formation ist ein Soloprojekt des Multiinstrumentalisten Sebastian “S.K.” Körkemeier. Sebastian hat HELRUNAR unter dem Pseudonym Alsvartr mitbegründet und unterstützt außerdem Markus “Schwadorf” Stocks Black Metal Projekt SUN OF THE SLEEPLESS sowie EMPYRIUM live. www.facebook.com/cavernousgate

CAVERNOUS GATE comment: “A rough sketch of a pale eye that reflects shadowy figures inspired me to write these lyrics”, mastermind and multi-instrumentalist Sebastian “S.K.” Körkemeier reveals. “The song’s atmosphere and arrangement kind of created a basic musical storyline, which I continued to build on. ‘The Artefact’ is probably the stylistically most consistent track on the album and it shows clear influences from both early thrash and death metal.”