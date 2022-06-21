CADAVERIA :: Neues Video der italienischen Dark Metaller

Die italienischen Female Fronted Dark Metaller CADAVERIA veröffentlichen nun das Video zum Song “Silver Rain” aus dem Album “Emptiness”, das am 27. Mai über Time To Kill Records erscheint. http://bit.ly/cadaveria-emptiness

The band’s comment on this:

“We want to thank you all for the great feedback you are giving us on “Emptiness” album! This video is dedicated to those who, finding themselves in adversity, have learned to dance in the rain, without waiting for the storm to end.

Surely someone will see in some scenes an explicit homage to David Lynch, who has always been our mentor in the language of cinema, and to the recently deceased Julee Cruise.”