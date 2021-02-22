CADAVERIA :: Neues Video der Horror Metaller

Die italienischen Horror Metaller CADAVERIA haben ein Video zum Song “Divination” veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt aus einer Reihe von Stücken, die die Band seit einigen Monaten veröffentlicht. Stream oder Download unter https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/cadaveria/divination-2

Info: Produced by Morbid Vision Italy, this opus, freely inspired by the CandomblÃ© ritual of reading the Buzios, was shot in a loft in Turin and along the Dora Baltea river banks in North Italy. https://www.facebook.com/cadaveria