CADAVERIA :: Dark Metal Veteranen mit neuem Lyric-Video

Die italienischen Dark Metal Veteranen CADAVERIA haben das offizielle Lyric-Video zu “Emptiness” veröffentlicht. “Emptiness” ist der Titeltrack des neuen Albums, das am 27. Mai über Time To Kill Records erscheinen wird. Die neue Single ist auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich: http://bit.ly/emptiness-single

Album preorders (digipack CD, double vinyl, cassette) and pre-save available at this link: http://bit.ly/cadaveria-emptiness

Cadaveria herself commented the lyrics and the title meaning: “The emptiness of which I speak is not the nothingness, is not the oblivion, but the cosmic emptiness, the 99.9% of the Universe, that we do not know and that, however, is not empty at all. And it is above all the emptiness of the mind, that I aspire to reach through meditation, the absence of thought, which sets free. So we must not be afraid of emptiness.”