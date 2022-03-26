BLACK THERAPY :: Neues Lyric Video

Die italienischen Melodic Deather BLACK THERAPY haben kürzlich die Veröffentlichung von “Onward” angekündigt, dem kommenden vierten Album der Band, das am 10. Juni über Black Lion Records erscheinen wird. Nun veröffentlicht die Band mit einem Lyric-Video zum Track “Behind The Glass” die erste Single aus dem kommenden Album. http://www.blacktherapy.it

Black Therapy on “Behind The Glass”:

“We are thrilled to reveal the first single from our upcoming album! ‘Behind The Glass’ is a slow-paced yet energic song and we tried something different with it without walking away from our path. We hope you’ll enjoy it. Stay tuned, in some weeks we’ll release another single, which will be in classic Black Therapy style!”