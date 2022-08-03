BLACK ANVIL :: Neuer Track vom kommenden 5. Album der US-Black Metaller

Das New Yorker Black-Metal-Kollektiv BLACK ANVIL wird sein fünftes Album “Regenesis” am 4. November 2022 weltweit über Season of Mist veröffentlichen und ist damit das Debüt der Band bei diesem Label. In Verbindung mit der Ankündigung veröffentlicht die Band nun die erste Singleauskopplung “Castrum Doloris”, zusammen mit einem Video. https://orcd.co/blackanvilregen

BLACK ANVIL comments on the track:

“A reckoning of the final order avoiding the tunnel vision of fear when releasing into the void & utmost holy channel. Wear the funeral crown with pride thus-forth.”