BISHOP OF HEXEN :: Nach 14 Jahren was Neues von den Symphonic Black Metallern aus Israel

Die Symphonic Black Metaller BISHOP OF HEXEN aus Israel haben bei Dusktone unterzeichnet. Die Ende 1994 in Israel gegründete Band hat ihre erste Single “Death Masks” veröffentlicht, bevor ihr neues Album “The Death Masquerade” im Frühjahr 2020 erscheint. https://www.facebook.com/Bishopofhexen/

Die Band: “Ancient curses and demonic spirits never die; they only fool thee they are asleep. Now, we have awakened from slumber – after five years where we have taken a wretched, black path to hell and back – we have finally been able to overcome a plethora of impediments and obstacles to bring forth an infernal and musically opulent opus. Our new creation will feature a galore of guest artists and theatrical musical boundaries never explored by us before. We pray that the toil taken shall suffice to appease the crowds and deities. The exact date of incantation will be announced by our label Dusktone. Awake and harken, as grand tidings are soon to be delivered”