BENEVOLENT LIKE QUIETUS :: Calgary Goth Metal Act mit erster Single

Der kanadische Goth Metal Act BENEVOLENT LIKE QUIETUS wird am 13. März ihr Debütalbum “Kill The Bliss” veröffentlichen. Vorab haben sie ihre erste Single mit dem Titel “Dawn of Rust” veröffentlicht. Facebook.com/blqband

“We think it should be received as a testament to our tireless effort to create our own unique brand of heavy music that is equal parts heavy, melodic, gloomy and just rockable. It’s brooding, depressive, dark, uneasy and often aggressive. Listening to it you can understand why we named it “Kill The Bliss”. It’s not all doom and gloom though. There are some positive moments as well.”

Having the pleasure of sharing the stage with touring acts such as Katatonia, Wednesday 13, All Hail The Yeti, Final Drive, Caspian and Invidia along with being nominated in 2018 for Metal Recording of The Year by Calgary’s YYC Music Awards, BLQ continues to build on their live performances delivering a healthy dose of heavy, gloomy tunes to their audiences with no foreseeable end in sight. Their debut album “Kill The Bliss” is slated for release on March 13th, 2020.