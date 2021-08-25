BE‘LAKOR :: Neue Single mit Video

Die Australische Prog/Melodic Death Metal Band BE‘LAKOR hat sich erneut mit Napalm Records zusammengetan, um ihr neues Album “Coherence” (erscheint am 29. Oktober 2021) zu veröffentlichen. Zur Feier dieser Ankündigung haben BE’LAKOR ihre erste offizielle Single und ihr erstes offizielles Video, “Hidden Window”, aus “Coherence” veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/belakorband

Steve Merry (piano/synths) from BE’LAKOR about Coherence:

“We’re excited to share this album after five years of quite intense work on it. It’s pushed us in many ways. Coherence has two of our longest ever songs; it has some really substantial instrumental tracks; it’s heavy and progressive in places, but still full of the melody that drives our work. The album’s lyrics also explore quite different ideas to those of our earlier albums. We look forward to working with Napalm Records on this release and sharing this music with our fans!”