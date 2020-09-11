AUTUMNBLAZE :: Erste Single zum neuen Album

Das 1997 gegründete deutsche Dark Melancholic Rock/Metal Duo AUTUMNBLAZE hat einen weltweiten Deal mit Argonauta Records unterzeichnet. Das siebte Album der Band wird am 27. November 2020 als Vinyl, CD und in digitalen Formaten herauskommen. Ein brandneuer Musikclip zur ersten Single “Leaders” kann im Video nun angesehen werden. www.facebook.com/autumnblaze.band

“Each Autumnblaze album is a scored chapter of our lives.” The band comments. “Welkin Shores Burning sounds like an ethereal journey through the stormy ocean of our souls, churning up long forgotten memories and fettered yearnings.

Musically we are exploring new ground, leaving the beaten tracks of the past. There’s an outrageous coherence you won’t find on any other Autumnblaze record and an insatiable desire for living our musical vision. We think it’s also the most melodic album we have ever written.”