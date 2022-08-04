AT THE GATES :: Neues Video und Tour mit In Flames

Die schwedischen Melodic Death Metal Pioniere AT THE GATES promoten weiterhin ihr aktuelles Studioalbum “The Nightmare Of Being”, indem sie heute einen neuen Videoclip zum Track “Garden Of Cyrus” veröffentlicht haben.

AT THE GATES vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant comments about the video as follows: “For our latest video, “Garden Of Cyrus”, we have once again chosen to work with our long-time partner Costin Chioreanu. And I think it is safe to say that this time he has truly outdone himself! It is a different song, at least in death metal terms, and of course it needed a different idea for the video. Once again, we let Costin do his own interpretation of the music and the lyrics, and he has taken us on a real psychedelic journey with this one. I think this is the song on our latest album “The Nightmare Of Being” that raised the most eyebrows in the metal community. And I am proud that we as a band can still surprise people, adding another dimension to our sound, without losing the essence of what AT THE GATES is. Enjoy!”

In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence & Orbit Culture

30.11.2022 Zurich (Switzerland) – Samsung Hall

02.12.2022 Vienna (Austria) – Gasometer

03.12.2022 Leipzig (Germany) – Haus Auensee

04.12.2022 Cologne (Germany) – Palladium

06.12.2022 Tilburg (The Netherlands) – 013

07.12.2022 Brussels (Belgium) – AB

08.12.2022 Wiesbaden (Germany) – Schlachthof

09.12.2022 Hamburg (Germany) – Edel Optics Arena