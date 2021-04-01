AT THE GATES :: Neues Album im Sommer

Die schwedischen Melodic-Death-Metal-Pioniere AT THE GATES haben vor kurzem die Aufnahmen und Vorbereitungen für ihr kommendes neues Studioalbum abgeschlossen und verraten nun, dass es den Titel “The Nightmare Of Being” tragen wird und am 2. Juli 2021 über Century Media Records erscheinen wird. https://www.facebook.com/AtTheGatesOfficial

Info: While main parts for “The Nightmare Of Being” were recorded in several different Swedish studios ? Drums at Studio Grröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg –, the album was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios (Amon Amarth, Opeth, Kreator, etc.) by Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with AT THE GATES on their “At War With Reality” comeback album in 2014. The album’s visual concept (The frontcover is to be seen above!) was developed by artist Eva Nahon.

AT THE GATES vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant checked in with the following comment about the album’s concept: “The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative?”

And musically, while “The Nightmare Of Being” unveils a newly liberated and adventurous AT THE GATES via some of the bravest and most mesmerising material they have ever written, Lindberg Redant adds: “It still sounds like AT THE GATES, 100 percent. It is just more of everything?.”