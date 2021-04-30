AT THE GATES :: Neuer Track mit Video veröffentlicht

AT THE GATES haben als erste Single den Opener vom kommenden Album “The Nightmare Of Being” veröffentlicht. Der Track hört auf den Namen “Spectre Of Extinction”, bei dem zudem King Diamond Gitarrist Andy La Rocque zu hören ist. Das Album erscheint am 02.07. via Century Media Records und kann hier vorbestellt werden: https://atthegates.lnk.to/

TheNightmareOfBeing

Tomas Lindberg Redant commented:

“It is always very hard to choose which song to release to the public first, especially with this album having so many layers and textures. We did feel, however, that this, the opening track of the record, represented the overall feel of the album. It has the musical depths that you would expect from an AT THE GATES track, and still carries that intensity and urgency that we have always tried to get across with our music.

For the video, it was wonderful to be able to continue the work with the mighty Patric Ullaeus, as he understands our vision with the music and is willing to go all the way to portray the song’s inner dimensions. I think he did that excellently with this one and I’m very proud of the result. The lyrics deal with humanity’s will and how that clashes with our consciousness, and our knowledge of our mortality. Enjoy!”

