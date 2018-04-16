ASPHAGOR :: Tracklist und “Sea Of Empty Shells” Vorabsong

Am 11. Mai wird das dritte Album der Tiroler Black Metaller ASPHAGOR “The Cleansing” via Black Sunset / MDD veröffentlicht. Ab sofort gibt es mit dem Song “(In The) Sea Of Empty Shells” eine erste Kostprobe vom neuen Werk auf dem MDD YouTube Kanal. “The Cleansing” erscheint als edles Digipak und wird 10 Songs bei einer Spielzeit von gut einer Stunde enthalten. Das Album wurde von Patrick W. Engel (Temple Of Disharmony) produziert, gemischt und gemastert.
Tracklist
01. The Delphic Throne
02. Sun Devourer
03. The Solipsist
04. (In The) Sea Of Empty Shells
05. 101815
06. Ardor
07. Circle Of Abaddon
08. Monodia (He, My Wall)
09. Aurora Nocturna
10. The Cleansing
Live
30.04.2018 +Irdorath +Support @Wakuum, Graz
19.05.2018 +Ars Irae +Erl @Komma, Wörgl
08.06.2018 +Transilvania +Portae Obscuritas +Eridu @pmk, Innsbruck
14.07.2018 Sick Midsummer Festival