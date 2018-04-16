ASPHAGOR :: Tracklist und “Sea Of Empty Shells” Vorabsong

Am 11. Mai wird das dritte Album der Tiroler Black Metaller ASPHAGOR “The Cleansing” via Black Sunset / MDD veröffentlicht. Ab sofort gibt es mit dem Song “(In The) Sea Of Empty Shells” eine erste Kostprobe vom neuen Werk auf dem MDD YouTube Kanal. “The Cleansing” erscheint als edles Digipak und wird 10 Songs bei einer Spielzeit von gut einer Stunde enthalten. Das Album wurde von Patrick W. Engel (Temple Of Disharmony) produziert, gemischt und gemastert.

Tracklist

01. The Delphic Throne

02. Sun Devourer

03. The Solipsist

04. (In The) Sea Of Empty Shells

05. 101815

06. Ardor

07. Circle Of Abaddon

08. Monodia (He, My Wall)

09. Aurora Nocturna

10. The Cleansing

Live

30.04.2018 +Irdorath +Support @Wakuum, Graz

19.05.2018 +Ars Irae +Erl @Komma, Wörgl

08.06.2018 +Transilvania +Portae Obscuritas +Eridu @pmk, Innsbruck

14.07.2018 Sick Midsummer Festival