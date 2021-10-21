ARCH ENEMY :: Erster neuer Track nach 4 Jahren

ARCH ENEMY haben ein neues Video zu ihrer neuen, von Jacob Hansen gemischten und gemasterten Single “Deceiver, Deceiver” veröffentlicht – der ersten Originalveröffentlichung der Band seit “Will To Power” von 2017. Der neue Track ist ab sofort weltweit erhältlich und kann über diesen abgerufen werden:

https://archenemy.lnk.to/DeceiverDeceiver-Single

Arch Enemy’s founder and chief songwriter Michael Amott comments: “Wait…what? Has it really been four years since we last released new Arch Enemy music? Time flies…especially when you tour the world for a couple of years, decide to take some time off…and then we all get hit with a global fckn pandemic! Everyone’s been through hard times these last couple of years, and it’s beautiful to see everything coming back now. This very much feels like the right moment to return with a brand new song, ‘Deceiver, Deceiver’! Not the happiest of tunes, but believe me – we’re ecstatic to be back!”