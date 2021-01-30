AONARACH :: Album im Fullstream

Am 29. Januar ist bei Northern Silence Productions das neue Album der schottischen Atmospheric Black Metal Band AONARACH erschienen. Das 37-minütige Werk mit dem Titel “I” könnt ihr euch beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion in voller Länge anhören. facebook.com/aonarachofficial / facebook.com/NorthernSilenceProductions

Info: Aonarach is the brainchild of Tom Perrett, the man behind Scottish Atmopspheric black metal project Ruadh. Designed to be darker and colder than Ruadh, Aonarach boasts a more black metal outing. Viceral and unforgiving in parts but open and cold in others. Screaming vocals provided by Alex Vogel which are in line with more traditional black metal. Aonarach means Isolation or Lonliness in Scot’s Gaelic and the composition was as a result of the ongoing Global situation which led to a feeling of total isolation at the beginning. Cold and harsh in parts, open and expansive in others it is the perfect representation of Scottish sorrow and a pagan black metal album which should appeal to even the most ardent purist of the genre. FFO Emperor, Burzum and some more modern acts like Forteresse.